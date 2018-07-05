17 °C
Bucharest
Jul 05, 11:30

Romanian takes over as CEO of supermarket chain Mega Image

by Romania Insider
Romanian Mircea Moga will take over as CEO of local supermarket chain Mega Image starting October 1, replacing Vassilis Stavrou, who will take the management of Greek retailer Alfa Beta. Both retailers are part of Dutch group Ahold Delhaize.

Mircea Moga will thus become the first Romanian to manage Mega Image. He is currently senior vice president in charge of the commercial and logistics operations at Mega Image. He has been working for the company since it only had four stores in Romania.

Mega Image now has over 620 stores in the country, focusing on the big cities, such as Bucharest, Constanta, Cluj-Napoca, Brasov and Timisoara. The retailer reached a turnover of EUR 1.05 billion and a net profit of EUR 43 million. The company has over 9,300 employees.

