Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Thu, 12/05/2019 - 13:55
Culture
Novel by Romanian writer Mircea Cartarescu, winner of Prix Millepages 2019
05 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian writer Mircea Cartarescu’s novel Solenoid, which was also shortlisted for the Prix Médicis Étranger in early October this year, received the Prix Millepages 2019 for foreign literature.

This is not the first French prize awarded to Solenoid, as the novel also won the Prix Transfuge 2019 award.

“After the Prix Transfuge 2019, “Solenoid" received yesterday a new prestigious French prize, Prix Millepages 2019. If I add to this the fact that it was also shortlisted for Medicis Etranger, as well as the numerous chronicles in the most prestigious publications, I can say that the novel exceeded my expectations for the French space (where I have had a mediocre reception so far),” Mircea Cartarescu said on his Facebook page.

The Prix Millepage 2019 for foreign literature was awarded to he novel Solenoid published in France at the Noir sur Blanc publishing house, and to Ici n'est plus ici by Tommy Orange, local News.ro reported.

Solenoid appeared in Romania at Humanitas publishing house. The novel was also translated in Swedish and German this year.

Born in 1956, Mircea Cartarescu is a poet, novelist, essayist and literary critic. He is also a professor at the Faculty of Letters of the University of Bucharest. His books have been widely translated, and he also won numerous awards, among them the Thomas Mann award, the Formentor de las Letras award, the Haus der Kulturen der Welt award for literature, and the Austria State Prize for European Literature.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Mircea Cartarescu)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Thu, 12/05/2019 - 13:55
Culture
Novel by Romanian writer Mircea Cartarescu, winner of Prix Millepages 2019
05 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian writer Mircea Cartarescu’s novel Solenoid, which was also shortlisted for the Prix Médicis Étranger in early October this year, received the Prix Millepages 2019 for foreign literature.

This is not the first French prize awarded to Solenoid, as the novel also won the Prix Transfuge 2019 award.

“After the Prix Transfuge 2019, “Solenoid" received yesterday a new prestigious French prize, Prix Millepages 2019. If I add to this the fact that it was also shortlisted for Medicis Etranger, as well as the numerous chronicles in the most prestigious publications, I can say that the novel exceeded my expectations for the French space (where I have had a mediocre reception so far),” Mircea Cartarescu said on his Facebook page.

The Prix Millepage 2019 for foreign literature was awarded to he novel Solenoid published in France at the Noir sur Blanc publishing house, and to Ici n'est plus ici by Tommy Orange, local News.ro reported.

Solenoid appeared in Romania at Humanitas publishing house. The novel was also translated in Swedish and German this year.

Born in 1956, Mircea Cartarescu is a poet, novelist, essayist and literary critic. He is also a professor at the Faculty of Letters of the University of Bucharest. His books have been widely translated, and he also won numerous awards, among them the Thomas Mann award, the Formentor de las Letras award, the Haus der Kulturen der Welt award for literature, and the Austria State Prize for European Literature.

[email protected]ia-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Mircea Cartarescu)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

04 December 2019
Social
Romania’s Parliament repeals controversial law that released thousands of dangerous convicts from jail
03 December 2019
Social
PISA 2018 test results show over 4 in 10 Romanian students don't understand what they read; education minister not that worried
02 December 2019
Politics
Romania’s former ruling party leader, now in jail, posts Facebook message on National Day
02 December 2019
Sports
Romanian handball star Cristina Neagu receives fourth IHF Player of the Year title
01 December 2019
Social
Bucharest Polytechnic University tests system that could detect earthquakes at least four hours in advance
30 November 2019
Sports
EURO 2020 draw in Bucharest puts three of the favorites in the same group
29 November 2019
Sports
EURO 2020: European football superstars come to Bucharest for Euro 2020 draw
29 November 2019
Eco
March for environment in Vienna embraces the cause to save Romania’s forests

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40