RO property rental platform Milluu raises record financing on SeedBlink

The crowdfunding campaign of the Romanian property management startup Milluu was oversubscribed with EUR 100,000 in about three hours, the final investment reaching EUR 884,000 - the largest funding raised so far through the SeedBlink platform.

The company planned to raise EUR 784,000 in the current round of financing, out of which EUR 230,000 earmarked for Seedblink investors, other than the existing owners.

Existing investors - local venture capital funds Early Game Ventures and RocaX, and other investment funds such as Simple Capital, Netopia Investments, Growceanu, and several angel investors - confirmed their participation in the round and contributed EUR 454,000 (versus EUR 404,000 initially announced).

The founders also extended a EUR 150,000 financing through convertible loans. Milluu is the first company in the Early Game Ventures portfolio to be listed on SeedBlink.

It will use the money to support growth on the local market and expand its property management services in Poland.

