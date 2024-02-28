Defense Ministry announces first military cooperation agreement between Romania and Morocco

Romania’s defense minister Angel Tîlvăr and his Moroccan counterpart Abdeltif Loudyi signed on Tuesday, in Rabat, an agreement between the two governments for cooperation in the military and technical field. According to the Romanian Ministry of Defense (MApN), this is a premiere in the relationship between the two countries.

The agreement, the first document of its kind signed between Romania and Morocco, will ensure the legal framework for cooperation in areas such as the defense industry, personnel training in military institutions, training and exercises, military health, and cyber security.

“I am convinced that this agreement, which represents a first, will provide the necessary impetus for deepening defense cooperation between Romania and the Kingdom of Morocco, for the benefit of both states,” minister Angel Tîlvăr said.

During the meeting, the two officials addressed topics of common interest regarding the Romanian-Moroccan relationship, with an emphasis on cooperation in the technical-military field and the global security situation, highlighting the particularities of the African continent, according to the press release.

In this context, the Romanian minister invited the Moroccan side to participate in the ninth edition of the largest exhibition of military and security technology in Eastern Europe - Black Sea Defense and Aerospace BSDA 2024, set to take place in Bucharest at the end of May. Abdeltif Loudyi accepted the invitation, MApN said.

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Apararii Nationale)