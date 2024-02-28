Politics

Defense Ministry announces first military cooperation agreement between Romania and Morocco

28 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s defense minister Angel Tîlvăr and his Moroccan counterpart Abdeltif Loudyi signed on Tuesday, in Rabat, an agreement between the two governments for cooperation in the military and technical field. According to the Romanian Ministry of Defense (MApN), this is a premiere in the relationship between the two countries.

The agreement, the first document of its kind signed between Romania and Morocco, will ensure the legal framework for cooperation in areas such as the defense industry, personnel training in military institutions, training and exercises, military health, and cyber security.

“I am convinced that this agreement, which represents a first, will provide the necessary impetus for deepening defense cooperation between Romania and the Kingdom of Morocco, for the benefit of both states,” minister Angel Tîlvăr said.

During the meeting, the two officials addressed topics of common interest regarding the Romanian-Moroccan relationship, with an emphasis on cooperation in the technical-military field and the global security situation, highlighting the particularities of the African continent, according to the press release.

In this context, the Romanian minister invited the Moroccan side to participate in the ninth edition of the largest exhibition of military and security technology in Eastern Europe - Black Sea Defense and Aerospace BSDA 2024, set to take place in Bucharest at the end of May. Abdeltif Loudyi accepted the invitation, MApN said.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Apararii Nationale)

Read next
Normal
Politics

Defense Ministry announces first military cooperation agreement between Romania and Morocco

28 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s defense minister Angel Tîlvăr and his Moroccan counterpart Abdeltif Loudyi signed on Tuesday, in Rabat, an agreement between the two governments for cooperation in the military and technical field. According to the Romanian Ministry of Defense (MApN), this is a premiere in the relationship between the two countries.

The agreement, the first document of its kind signed between Romania and Morocco, will ensure the legal framework for cooperation in areas such as the defense industry, personnel training in military institutions, training and exercises, military health, and cyber security.

“I am convinced that this agreement, which represents a first, will provide the necessary impetus for deepening defense cooperation between Romania and the Kingdom of Morocco, for the benefit of both states,” minister Angel Tîlvăr said.

During the meeting, the two officials addressed topics of common interest regarding the Romanian-Moroccan relationship, with an emphasis on cooperation in the technical-military field and the global security situation, highlighting the particularities of the African continent, according to the press release.

In this context, the Romanian minister invited the Moroccan side to participate in the ninth edition of the largest exhibition of military and security technology in Eastern Europe - Black Sea Defense and Aerospace BSDA 2024, set to take place in Bucharest at the end of May. Abdeltif Loudyi accepted the invitation, MApN said.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Apararii Nationale)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 February 2024
Transport
Construction started at Bucharest subway line to Otopeni Airport
28 February 2024
Culture
Romania wants to include Peleș and Pelișor castles on UNESCO World Heritage list
28 February 2024
Politics
Romania to hold presidential elections in September
28 February 2024
Transport
Consultants hired to find ways to keep Romania's Transfagarasan road open over winter
28 February 2024
Energy
Profit of Romania’s Hidroelectrica surges by 42% to record EUR 1.28 bln in 2023
27 February 2024
Healthcare
Romanian Parliament bans sale of electronic cigarettes to minors in stores or online
27 February 2024
Tech
Social media use in Romania in slight decline, TikTok to rise and surpass Facebook
27 February 2024
Politics
Austria's interior minister hasn't changed his mind on Schengen enlargement