Romanian former footballer Mihai Neşu is hoping to open the Rehabilitation Complex for children and adults with disabilities in the village of Cihei this summer. The center was built with the help of donations but still requires EUR 1 million to be completed.

The center Neşu started, located in the village of Cihei in Bihor county, in Western Romania, is dedicated to children and adults with motor or neurological problems, according to Agerpres. Called “Neşu's Little Town,” it covers an area of two hectares and includes several buildings.

Until it is finished, dozens of beneficiaries are receiving care in the foundation's current treatment center in Oradea. The space, however, is small and rented.

The Cihei Center will provide optimal conditions to host and treat 47 people simultaneously, including 27 children and 16 adults. Its own riding arena, including two apartments, will offer the possibility of horse therapy, known for its results in treating children with disabilities.

"Almost finished with the interior finishes of the center building and the accommodation, we're planning to buy and set up furniture in the accommodation building, as well as in the center building, where we're ordering custom furniture. We still have to complete the paintings in the church, which are about 75% done, so we still need funds for the painting. The windows will soon be installed in the riding arena building, but there's still a lot of work to do there. And we have another building, the multipurpose one, dedicated to events, which is at the foundation stage. We hope that by summer, we will be able to open the rehabilitation center," said Maria Iulia Băcăran, the foundation's executive director.

Neşu's foundation launched a campaign to create the center in 2019. The former footballer and his team intended to inaugurate the Rehabilitation Center by the end of 2023. However, due to price increases caused by the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, the works have been delayed and the project faced difficulties.

Footballer Mihai Neşu played 86 matches for Steaua Bucharest in Liga I and was also signed by the football club FC Utrecht, where he suffered a severe injury during training. He also played for the U21 and the national football team.

