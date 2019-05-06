Mercure and ibis Styles hotels open next year in Eastern Romania city

Polish hotel group Orbis, the strategic partner of French group Accor in South Eastern Europe, will take its Mercure and ibis Styles brands to Galati, one of the biggest cities in Eastern Romania.

The group has signed a management agreement for operating two existing hotels in the city that will undergo modernization and will be re-branded into Mercure Galati Centrum (66 rooms) and ibis Styles Galati Dunarea (79 rooms).

“We are further strengthening our leading position in Romania by dynamically expanding the network of hotels under Accor brands not only in the capital, but also in key regional cities like Galati,” commented Frank Reul, Head of Development of Orbis & Accor in Eastern Europe.

Both hotels are located at 13 & 12 Domneasca Street – in walking distance to the Old Town and next to the Galati Port, the biggest port on the Danube River and the second largest in Romania. Their owner is local investor Traian Sandu.

The renovation plan of the two hotels will include: modernization of rooms, restaurants and public areas up to the standards of the Mercure and ibis Styles brands as well as investments in latest IT & digital services. The hotels are set to reopen under the new brands by mid-2020. The management contract with Orbis is for a period of 15 years.

[email protected]

(Opening photo: Mercure Bucharest Unirii; photo source: the company)