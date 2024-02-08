Mega Image, the retailer that virtually dominates Bucharest, has initiated a comprehensive process of renovation and modernization of its stores and warehouses across Romania, with an investment of over EUR 25 million.

So far, 140 units have undergone renovation processes, with significant investments in new equipment, automated processes for continuous operational activity monitoring of each unit, and staff training.

The investment is part of a broad process that will continue in the coming years, aimed at reinforcing safety measures in the stores, the retailer said.

"We will continue to collaborate with the authorities to offer our customers the best products and services. We regularly review our procedures, as well as the frequency of maintenance and cleaning operations, so that the products sold in our stores are safe and of high quality. We assure our customers that we have implemented additional sanitary and food safety measures for a safer and more pleasant shopping experience," said Mircea Moga, CEO of Mega Image.

Romania’s consumer protection agency ANPC recently fined Mega Image EUR 1 million after checking 230 stores and discovering irregularities in storing vegetables and fruits, among others. The company says in its press release that it has resolved any reported situation in compliance with the recommendations of the authorities.

Over 15,000 Romanian employees work in the Mega Image network, making the company one of the largest employers in the country. The chain operates nearly 1,000 stores in Romania.

Dutch-Belgian group Ahold Delhaize, which owns the Mega Image supermarket chain in Romania, said last October that it agreed to acquire Romanian grocery retailer Profi Rom Food SRL (Profi) from MidEuropa. The company will pay an enterprise value of approximately EUR 1.3 billion, corresponding to a lease-adjusted enterprise value of EUR 1.8 billion.

(Photo source: Constantin Opris | Dreamstime.com)