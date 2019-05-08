Romania Insider
Business
Retailer Mega Image expands Bucharest warehouse to support country-wide expansion
05 August 2019
Dutch-Belgian retailer Mega Image, operating more than 700 stores in Romania and the leader of the retail market in Bucharest, announced plans to double the surface of its warehouse in Stefanesti de Jos to 8 hectares. Thus, the total area of the two warehouses owned by the supermarket chain will reach 12 hectares compared to 8 hectares at present, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The move comes at a time when the retail chain is expanding its operations in Moldova (northeast Romania) and prepares further expansion in first-tier cities Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara this year.

“We now have two warehouses, in Popeşti-Leordeni and Stefanesti de Jos. We want to double the surface of the warehouse in Stefanesti because it will serve the whole country,” said Adrian Nicolaescu, vice president of brand marketing, communication & sustainability at Mega Image.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Mega Image)

Normal
