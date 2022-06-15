Romanian medical operator MedLife expands with two new acquisitions

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange

Romanian private medical services group MedLife (BSE ticker: M) announced two new acquisitions this month, consolidating its network of clinics and hospitals in the country.

MedLife bought the Tomorad diagnostic and imaging medical center in Sfântu Gheorghe and a 60% majority stake in the Medical Center of Gastroenterology in Târgu Mureș.

“We are already present in both cities with outpatient and laboratory facilities, and the new acquisitions will complement the existing services,” said Dorin Preda, MedLife Group executive director.

At the beginning of June, MedLife also opened its first hyperclinic in Târgu Mureș, following a EUR 2 mln investment.

The group has completed 41 acquisitions so far and currently operates the biggest network of medical units in Romania, with over 230 clinics, medical centers, laboratories, hospitals, and pharmacies.

MedLife’s shares are up 21% in the last year, despite a 21% decline since the beginning of 2022. The company currently has a market capitalization of RON 2.62 bln (EUR 530 mln).

(Photo source: MedLife)