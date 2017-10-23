Large media groups compete for Bucharest District 1’s magazine

The Bucharest District 1 City Hall has received five offers to draft, edit and print the city hall’s magazine.

The contract is estimated at RON 12.7 million (EUR 2.7 million), without VAT, for the next four years.

Large media groups such as Ringier Romania and Burda have taken part in the tender. Other bidders include the local subsidiary of Chelgate LTD UK and Romprint Fusion, reports local Profit.ro.

The Bucharest District 1’s City Hall wants to publish a magazine, which would be distributed for free to people and companies in the area. It will have a print run of 133,000 copies. The winner needs to publish it at least once a quarter and maximum once a month.

The magazine will have 36 pages and will inform citizens about the City Hall’s activity.

Bucharest’s District 1 spends EUR 2.7 million for its magazine

[email protected]