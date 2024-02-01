Recently opened hotel project in Brașov county aims for 35-40% occupancy in 2024

Matca Transylvanian Sanctuary, a recently opened hotel project in Șimon, in Brașov county, expects an average occupancy rate of 35-40% for this year, representatives of the property have said. It aims to attract both Romanian and international tourists.

The project required a EUR 7.5 million investment, coming from the own sources of the owners, the Caluianu family, and from loans. The Caluianu family is known for founding the Albina Carpatină brand in 1991. The amount covered both the construction part as well as equipment and furnishing.

The property, which functions as an independent boutique hotel, welcomes its guests in two traditional Transylvanian houses with 16 rooms and two private villas overlooking the Piatra Craiului Mountains and Bucegi Mountains.

In addition to the accommodation spaces, the hotel has an event center with an area of 140 sqm, and Natura SPA, a wellness center with a heated indoor pool, a wet sauna and a dry sauna, a salt pan with salt specially brought from the Praid salt pan and the Slănic Prahova salt pan, a jacuzzi, a cold pool and relaxation area. Also on site are a restaurant, Stup, with a capacity of 70 seats and a bar, Nectar.

The Matca Transylvanian Sanctuary building was erected from scratch. It reproduces the exterior architecture of the house 21 Ocolul Măgura - found at the Astra Village Museum in Sibiu - using doors and hardware elements recycled from projects dating back over 100 years. The Maramures-inspired fence was created by local craftsmen, and the gate was carved by hand in Făgaraș.

"At Matca Transylvanian Sanctuary, we pride ourselves on our commitment to providing an unforgettable experience for every guest. This soul project, born from the desire to highlight the unique beauty of Romania, will continue to develop and prosper. We aim to expand our hotel complex by adding more accommodation spaces and enriching our spa area with a variety of therapies to meet the needs and wishes of our guests, be they local or international," owner Bogdan Caluianu said.

Local guides and foresters are available to help guests to explore the unique ecosystem where the property is located safely, both for themselves and for the untamed nature, representatives of the property explain. Among the activities available are hiking, mountain bike trails, beekeeping activities carried out with experienced beekeepers, and hay baths.

