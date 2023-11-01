Events

Dates revealed for Massif festival in Romania's Poiana Brasov

01 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Massif, Romania's newest and most anticipated mountain entertainment concept, will reopen its doors from March 14 to 17, 2024, in the popular ski resort of Poiana Brasov. 

Organizers have already begun preparations for the second edition and promise to bring a perfect mix of music genres, mountain activities, and entertainment to the slopes of the resort. 

The first edition of the Massif festival gathered over 38,000 music, fun, and mountain lovers during the three days of shows and live concerts in Poiana Brasov. Over 100 Romanian and international artists livened up the atmosphere on the stages at the base of the slopes and the partner apres-ski venues. During the festival, participants enjoyed a variety of music genres, from electronic music to experimental folklore, rap, trap, disco, rock, and pop.

"There's something about the people here; they live the joy of music intensely, and this is extraordinary for every artist," said Danish DJ MORTEN. 

"I have immense joy every time I come to Romania because the experience is different every time," said DJ Dimitri Vegas. 

The first Massif festival tickets will go on sale on November 21, 2023. All fans can purchase tickets at a special price by registering on the platform and completing a form. Those who register will receive a gift voucher that they can use for the festival ticket purchase. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
Events

Dates revealed for Massif festival in Romania's Poiana Brasov

01 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Massif, Romania's newest and most anticipated mountain entertainment concept, will reopen its doors from March 14 to 17, 2024, in the popular ski resort of Poiana Brasov. 

Organizers have already begun preparations for the second edition and promise to bring a perfect mix of music genres, mountain activities, and entertainment to the slopes of the resort. 

The first edition of the Massif festival gathered over 38,000 music, fun, and mountain lovers during the three days of shows and live concerts in Poiana Brasov. Over 100 Romanian and international artists livened up the atmosphere on the stages at the base of the slopes and the partner apres-ski venues. During the festival, participants enjoyed a variety of music genres, from electronic music to experimental folklore, rap, trap, disco, rock, and pop.

"There's something about the people here; they live the joy of music intensely, and this is extraordinary for every artist," said Danish DJ MORTEN. 

"I have immense joy every time I come to Romania because the experience is different every time," said DJ Dimitri Vegas. 

The first Massif festival tickets will go on sale on November 21, 2023. All fans can purchase tickets at a special price by registering on the platform and completing a form. Those who register will receive a gift voucher that they can use for the festival ticket purchase. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

31 October 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian index BET brings double returns compared with US index S&P500 and 3.5 times higher than STOXX 600 in 25 years
30 October 2023
M&A
Ahold Delhaize expands footprint in Romania with EUR 1.3 bln acquisition of grocery retailer Profi
26 October 2023
M&A
Greek PPC completes takeover of Enel's Romanian assets
23 October 2023
M&A
UniCredit and Alpha Bank announce merger in Romania
20 October 2023
Events
Ed Sheeran returns to Romania in 2024
11 October 2023
Opinions
Guest post: Nobody is coming to save journalism. Ten thoughts about the state of media in Romania
10 October 2023
Politics
Romanian, Ukrainian presidents agree to upgrade relations, continue cooperation during meeting in Bucharest
29 September 2023
Culture
Via Transilvanica: Long-distance trail in Romania wins Public Choice prize at 2023 European Heritage Awards