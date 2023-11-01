Dates revealed for Massif festival in Romania's Poiana Brasov

Massif, Romania's newest and most anticipated mountain entertainment concept, will reopen its doors from March 14 to 17, 2024, in the popular ski resort of Poiana Brasov.

Organizers have already begun preparations for the second edition and promise to bring a perfect mix of music genres, mountain activities, and entertainment to the slopes of the resort.

The first edition of the Massif festival gathered over 38,000 music, fun, and mountain lovers during the three days of shows and live concerts in Poiana Brasov. Over 100 Romanian and international artists livened up the atmosphere on the stages at the base of the slopes and the partner apres-ski venues. During the festival, participants enjoyed a variety of music genres, from electronic music to experimental folklore, rap, trap, disco, rock, and pop.

"There's something about the people here; they live the joy of music intensely, and this is extraordinary for every artist," said Danish DJ MORTEN.

"I have immense joy every time I come to Romania because the experience is different every time," said DJ Dimitri Vegas.

The first Massif festival tickets will go on sale on November 21, 2023. All fans can purchase tickets at a special price by registering on the platform and completing a form. Those who register will receive a gift voucher that they can use for the festival ticket purchase.

(Photo source: the organizers)