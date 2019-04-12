Marty Cintron will perform No Mercy hits at New Year’s Eve party in Western Romania city

American singer and actor Marty Cintron, who became famous in the 1990s after founding the pop music band No Mercy, will perform at the open air New Year’s Eve party in the city of Arad, in Western Romania.

Marty Cintron is the special guest of the party to be organized in the city’s Revolutiei Square, where he will perform hits such as Where Do You Go, My Promise and Please Don’t Go.

The party will start at 22:00 and the lineup also includes Francesco Napoli. A 10-minute firework show is scheduled to start at midnight.

The Christmas tree installed in the Revolutiei Square in downtown Arad will be lit up on Thursday evening, December 5, marking the start of the events dedicated to the winter holidays. The tree is 18 meters high and has been decorated with light installations with a total length of over two kilometers, according to local Agerpres.

[email protected]