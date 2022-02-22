Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 02/22/2022 - 12:24
Events

Bucharest events: Mărţişor fair at the Village Museum

22 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A Mărţişor fair is set to open at the Dimitrie Gusti Village Museum in Bucharest on February 28.

The fair, which will be open until March 6, will see artisans and designers exhibit their creations.

The tradition of Mărţişor was added to UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2017, following a joint effort of Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Moldova and Romania.

The artefact with a red and white string is considered to provide symbolic protection against various perils, with the practice ensuring a safe passage from winter to spring for individuals and communities.

The fair is part of a series of events the museum holds to showcase traditions related to the arrival of spring. Between February 24 and February 27, the events are dedicated to Dragobete, the local celebration of love.

Another Mărţişor fair is open at the Peasant Museum in Bucharest between February 25 and March 1. 

(Photo: Opreanu Roberto Sorin | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 02/28/2018 - 20:39
28 February 2018
Culture & History
Romania’s Martisor tradition: Most popular "martisoare" and what they mean
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 02/22/2022 - 12:24
Events

Bucharest events: Mărţişor fair at the Village Museum

22 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A Mărţişor fair is set to open at the Dimitrie Gusti Village Museum in Bucharest on February 28.

The fair, which will be open until March 6, will see artisans and designers exhibit their creations.

The tradition of Mărţişor was added to UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2017, following a joint effort of Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Moldova and Romania.

The artefact with a red and white string is considered to provide symbolic protection against various perils, with the practice ensuring a safe passage from winter to spring for individuals and communities.

The fair is part of a series of events the museum holds to showcase traditions related to the arrival of spring. Between February 24 and February 27, the events are dedicated to Dragobete, the local celebration of love.

Another Mărţişor fair is open at the Peasant Museum in Bucharest between February 25 and March 1. 

(Photo: Opreanu Roberto Sorin | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 02/28/2018 - 20:39
28 February 2018
Culture & History
Romania’s Martisor tradition: Most popular "martisoare" and what they mean
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks