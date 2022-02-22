Bucharest events: Mărţişor fair at the Village Museum

A Mărţişor fair is set to open at the Dimitrie Gusti Village Museum in Bucharest on February 28.

The fair, which will be open until March 6, will see artisans and designers exhibit their creations.

The tradition of Mărţişor was added to UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2017, following a joint effort of Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Moldova and Romania.

The artefact with a red and white string is considered to provide symbolic protection against various perils, with the practice ensuring a safe passage from winter to spring for individuals and communities.

The fair is part of a series of events the museum holds to showcase traditions related to the arrival of spring. Between February 24 and February 27, the events are dedicated to Dragobete, the local celebration of love.

Another Mărţişor fair is open at the Peasant Museum in Bucharest between February 25 and March 1.

(Photo: Opreanu Roberto Sorin | Dreamstime.com)

