Majority of students in Bucharest support introduction of anti-drug courses and tests in schools

The introduction of anti-drug courses and tests in the schools is viewed favorably by Bucharest students, according to an extensive questionnaire initiated by the Institution of the Prefect of the Municipality of Bucharest, cited by News.ro. The survey received over 20,000 student responses.

Roughly 60.2% of the respondents agreed with the introduction of anti-drug tests in schools, and 50% agreed with periodic blood tests to detect illegal substances. 77.2% believe that introducing anti-drug courses into the school curriculum would be very beneficial.

Moreover, 61% of the more than 20,000 students who responded to the questionnaire consider that individuals who consume illegal substances are more likely to be people with conditions, not criminals.

A few months ago, the Institution of the Prefect of the Municipality of Bucharest initiated a broad public debate regarding the introduction of preventive measures against the consumption of illegal substances and drugs among the youth and students of Bucharest schools. In this context, the prefect of the capital, Rareş Hopincă, currently a candidate for the District 2 City Hall, announced the survey.

Romanian authorities have shown an increasing awareness of the need to tackle drug consumption recently. Last year, Romanian president Klaus Iohannis highlighted the alarming drug consumption among young people.

"The effects, scope, and societal challenges of drug consumption, especially at a young age and in schools, pose a serious challenge to individual and national security. At the same time, I want to emphasize the importance of preventive and responsible behavior. It is crucial for younger generations to understand the dangers and dramatic consequences of alcohol, tobacco, and drug consumption from a young age," Iohannis said.

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective | Dreamstime.com)