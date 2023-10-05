Business

Sugar plant re-launched by Romanian entrepreneur up and running

05 October 2023

One of the Romanian investors who purchased the Luduș Sugar Factory abandoned by the French group Tereos, Mihaela Neagu, announced that, after the resumption of production by the company, the first quantities of sugar produced in the city of Mures have already arrived in stores. It is being sold under the traditional brand Bod.

"I bought two sugar factories, including the one located at Bod, and I am also a co-shareholder in the one located at Luduș. I decided to enter the market with the brand Bod, "she said, quoted by Profit.ro.

Asked if it would be possible to resume production at the Sugar Factory in Bod, Brașov county, the investor indicated that it would depend on the policy of the Ministry of Agriculture and the government if it encourages farmers to produce.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Kosal Hor/Dreamstime.com)

1

