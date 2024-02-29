Lion’s Head Investments gets EUR 150 mln IFC financing for logistics/industrial platform in Romania and Bulgaria

Lion’s Head Investments (LHI), a commercial property platform in Bulgaria and Romania, announced that it received EUR 150 million in financing from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) for building a new platform in the logistics and light industrial market in Bulgaria and Romania.

The financing consists of a syndicated loan facility and a convertible instrument.

The company’s logistics assets will be certified with the IFC’s EDGE Advanced green building certification.

Lion’s Head Investments is a JV between Old Mutual Property, part of Old Mutual Limited, a major South African financial conglomerate, and AG Capital (AGC), a leading regional real estate group.

Lion’s Head currently owns and operates five office buildings situated in prime locations, two in Sofia – Polygraphia Office Center and Megapark and three in Bucharest - Oregon Park A, B & C. As of end-2023, the office buildings reached over 95% occupancy with global tenants such as Oracle, Deloitte, EY, Thermo Fisher, Bosch, and Groupama. All the buildings have green certificates (BREEAM and LEED) and a high level of sustainability.

(Photo source: Breeze393/Dreamstime.com)