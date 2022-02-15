The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange

The bonds of the Romanian software solution provider Life is Hard (BVB: LIH25), worth RON 4.5 mln at face value, will start trading on the Multilateral System on February 16, the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced.

The company is to list 45,101 corporate bonds, convertible, unsecured, with a face value of RON 100 and a coupon of 8%.

The bonds mature in December 2025 and were offered in two stages, between October 25, 2021 - November 23, 2021(to shareholders) and between December 6, 2021 - December 17, 2021 (for other investors).

The funds raised through the bond issue will finance the company's development projects.

Life is Hard has been listed on BVB's AeRO market since December 2015.

The company has a market capitalization of RON 65 mln (EUR 13 mln) and is 32.8% controlled by Ioan-Cătălin Chiş and 31.1% by Active Power Solutions, while Florentina Sbîrnea owns 10.25%.

Since the beginning of the year, LIH shares have dropped by 4.09%.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

andrei@romania-insider.com