Lidl’s real estate arm in Romania gets EUR 100 mln new capital

Lidl Romania SCS, the company that manages the local real estate assets of German retailer Lidl, got a EUR 100 million capital inflow from its majority shareholder in Germany in February.

This was the biggest capital increase made by a foreign investor in Romania last month, according to data from the trade registry’s office (ONRC), cited by local Ziarul Financiar.

Lidl Romania SCS handles the land acquisition and store development for the German group Lidl, which prefers to own rather than rent its stores. The new cash inflow may finance the retailer’s expansion plans, as Lidl has been opening new stores each year. The German retailer also opened a new warehouse and new headquarters in Bucharest recently.

Lidl reached annual sales of EUR 1.3 billion in Romania, in 2017. The German retailer is the biggest importer in the local retail sector, with imports estimated at EUR 0.8-1 billion last year.

