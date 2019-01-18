Romania’s largest online bookstore lists best-selling books of 2018

Libris.ro, the largest online bookstore in Romania, sold more than 1.5 million books in 2018, and the Romanian authors were quite popular.

Romanian writer Irina Binder leads the top 10 best-selling books with two titles, namely Strainul de langa mine and Insomnii, according to the list made by Libris.ro. In fact, Strainul de langa mine was the preferred book in 30 of Romania’s 42 counties.

The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupery ranks third, followed by Simona Tivadar’s Medicina, nutritie si buna dispozitie, and Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari.

Libris.ro’s top 10 in completed by De vorba cu Emma ed.3 by Vitali Cipileaga, Orbi by Petronela Rotar, Ziua in care la capatul celalalt al iubirii n-a mai fost nimeni by Ioana Chicet-Macoveiciuc, and The Power of Your Subconscious Mind by Joseph Murphy.

Most of the books purchased from Libris.ro in 2018 were ordered from Bucharest (with more than 313,000 books) and the counties of Brasov (with almost 131,000 books) and Cluj (with some 84,000 books). Irina Binder’s Strainul de langa mine was the most popular book in Bucharest.

The highest average value of an order was registered in Brasov – RON 155, Libris also said. This was almost double the national average of RON 80. The online bookstore’s most loyal client placed 238 orders in 2018 and was also from Brasov. In fact, clients in Brasov made an average of 1.73 orders, ranking first among all counties. The clients in Bacau county placed an average of 1.45 orders, and those in Cluj and Bucharest, 1.44 orders.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Pexels.com)