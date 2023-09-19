Women filmmakers & gender equality in the spotlight at Les Films de Cannes à Timișoara

A special edition of Les Films de Cannes à Timișoara, scheduled for October 19-22, will spotlight the contribution of female filmmakers to current cinematography and issues related to gender representation in cinema-related professions.

Gender Equality in Cinema: Special Edition Les Films de Cannes à Timișoara is part of the city’s European Capital of Culture 2023 program.

The event will invite women filmmakers, producers, casting agents and actresses from Europe to share with the public their working experience and discuss together their experiences in the world of European cinema in 2023 in a conference open to the public. Plus, they will also attend Q&A sessions, the organizers said.

This year, the Les Films de Cannes festival brings to Bucharest, as well as to Timișoara, a line-up including the latest films by filmmakers such as Aki Kaurismäki, Nuri Bilge Ceylan, and Wim Wenders. Further details here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)