Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 11/16/2021 - 09:50
Entertainment

Scenes from fantasy adventure starring Willem Dafoe filmed in Romania

16 November 2021
Several scenes from the film The Legend of Ochi, a fantasy adventure starring Willem Dafoe and Emily Watson, were filmed at Bâlea Lake, in Făgăraş Mountains, the Sibiu County Council announced, quoted by Mediafax.

The film is the first feature of director Isaiah Saxon.

“The beauty of Făgăraş Mountains, and especially the beauty of the Bâlea Lake area, will soon be admired by film fans all over the world and some of them will surely want to see it in person,” the Sibiu County Council said in a Facebook post.

On site, the crew rented the Paltinu Cabin, a former hunting lodge of dictator Nicolae Ceauşescu, Mediafax reported.

The lake is located in the Făgăraș Mountains, in the Cârțișoara region, near the high-altitude road Transfăgărășan. 

(Photo: Xalanx | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
1

