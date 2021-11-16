Scenes from fantasy adventure starring Willem Dafoe filmed in Romania

Several scenes from the film The Legend of Ochi, a fantasy adventure starring Willem Dafoe and Emily Watson, were filmed at Bâlea Lake, in Făgăraş Mountains, the Sibiu County Council announced, quoted by Mediafax.

The film is the first feature of director Isaiah Saxon.

“The beauty of Făgăraş Mountains, and especially the beauty of the Bâlea Lake area, will soon be admired by film fans all over the world and some of them will surely want to see it in person,” the Sibiu County Council said in a Facebook post.

On site, the crew rented the Paltinu Cabin, a former hunting lodge of dictator Nicolae Ceauşescu, Mediafax reported.

The lake is located in the Făgăraș Mountains, in the Cârțișoara region, near the high-altitude road Transfăgărășan.

(Photo: Xalanx | Dreamstime.com)

