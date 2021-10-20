Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina Marica
Senior Editor

 

Entertainment

Catherine Zeta-Jones is filming in Bucharest for Tim Burton’s Wednesday series

20 October 2021
Famous actress Catherine Zeta-Jones is currently in Romania to film for the new Wednesday series directed by Tim Burton and set to stream on Netflix. 

She shared a video from her hotel room in Bucharest early Monday morning as she was getting ready to start filming in the Romanian capital.

"Morning has broken in Bucharest! And Morticia Addams is waking up! Working girl. Good morning all," reads the message accompanying the video on Facebook.

Wednesday will revolve around the Addams Family character Wednesday Addams. According to previous reports, Catherine Zeta-Jones stars as Morticia Addams in the show, while Jenna Ortega was cast as Wednesday Addams, Luis Guzmán will guest star as Gomez Addams, and Gwendoline Christie will play Morticia Addams' rival, Larissa Weems. The cast also includes Romanian George Burcea.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

