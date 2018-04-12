Romania’s anti-corruption head faces another disciplinary check

The Judiciary Inspection has started another disciplinary action against the head of the Romanian Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA), Laura Codruta Kovesi.

Judiciary inspectors say Kovesi had a series of misbehaviors during themed controls, after having assigned her judge counselor to check two territorial units. The Superior Council of Magistrates (CSM) will have to decide how Kovesi would be penalized.

This is the second disciplinary action against Kovesi, after the first one started on January 12 this year. The CSM hasn’t yet made a decision on that.

A request from justice minister Tudorel Toader on Kovesi’s dismissal from the DNA helm is currently under pending a decision by President Klaus Iohannis. The CSM prosecutor section issued a negative opinion on this request.

