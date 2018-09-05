Local authorities build largest parking in Transylvania near Cluj airport

The biggest parking lot in Romania’s Transylvania region will be built on a 12-hectare land plot near the Avram Iancu International Airport in Cluj-Napoca.

The parking will have a capacity of 2,500 places and will be developed by the Cluj County Council in partnership with the Cluj-Napoca City Hall, local Ziarul Financiar reported. This will be a Park&Ride facility, where drivers will be able to leave their cars and use public transport to get to the city, according to Cluj County Council president Alin Tise.

The parking lot will be developed in several stages, the first of which should open in 2019.

The local authorities also plan to develop an international congress, fair and exhibition center near this parking lot.

