Singer Lara Fabian performs in western Romania city next year

Singer Lara Fabian is set to perform in Cluj-Napoca, in western Romania, in January 2020. The performance is scheduled for January 14 at the Polivalentă Hall.

The event is part of the artist’s world tour “50”, which also includes the concerts that take place this November in Bucharest. The tour marks 30 years since Fabian started her career and the release of the album Papillon.

She is expected to perform both new songs but also well-known pieces such as “Je t’aime” and “Je suis malade.”

Early bird tickets are on sale at eventim.ro. The tickets sell at a discounted price until June 5. After this date, the price will go up by 10%.

