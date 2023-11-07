Society

Romania's labor minister announces 40% average rise of pensions in September 2024

07 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The new Pension Law in Romania will be approved by the government on November 9 and passed by the lawmakers until November 20, minister of labor Simona Bucura-Oprescu announced.

The pensions will increase on average by 40% starting September 1, 2024, amidst the parliamentary election campaign. The increase will differ from one pension to another, as all individual pensions will be recalculated.

"Maybe there will be pensions that will increase by 1%, maybe there will be pensions that will increase by 80%, but our calculations show that we will have an average increase in pensions of 40%," minister Bucura-Oprescu said, quoted by G4media.ro.

The minister estimates that the increase will cost, for just four months from 2024, no less than RON 55 billion (EUR 11 billion, 3% of GDP).

She also said that the new Pension Law would come into force as of the beginning of January next year when the pensions will increase by 13.8% as an effect of the annual indexation to inflation and real wages rise.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Alexandru Busca)

Read next
Normal
Society

Romania's labor minister announces 40% average rise of pensions in September 2024

07 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The new Pension Law in Romania will be approved by the government on November 9 and passed by the lawmakers until November 20, minister of labor Simona Bucura-Oprescu announced.

The pensions will increase on average by 40% starting September 1, 2024, amidst the parliamentary election campaign. The increase will differ from one pension to another, as all individual pensions will be recalculated.

"Maybe there will be pensions that will increase by 1%, maybe there will be pensions that will increase by 80%, but our calculations show that we will have an average increase in pensions of 40%," minister Bucura-Oprescu said, quoted by G4media.ro.

The minister estimates that the increase will cost, for just four months from 2024, no less than RON 55 billion (EUR 11 billion, 3% of GDP).

She also said that the new Pension Law would come into force as of the beginning of January next year when the pensions will increase by 13.8% as an effect of the annual indexation to inflation and real wages rise.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Alexandru Busca)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm
31 October 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian index BET brings double returns compared with US index S&P500 and 3.5 times higher than STOXX 600 in 25 years
30 October 2023
M&A
Ahold Delhaize expands footprint in Romania with EUR 1.3 bln acquisition of grocery retailer Profi
26 October 2023
M&A
Greek PPC completes takeover of Enel's Romanian assets
23 October 2023
M&A
UniCredit and Alpha Bank announce merger in Romania
20 October 2023
Events
Ed Sheeran returns to Romania in 2024
11 October 2023
Opinions
Guest post: Nobody is coming to save journalism. Ten thoughts about the state of media in Romania
10 October 2023
Politics
Romanian, Ukrainian presidents agree to upgrade relations, continue cooperation during meeting in Bucharest