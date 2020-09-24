Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 08:34
Business
Kaufland opens new store under premium format in northern Bucharest
24 September 2020
Kaufland, the biggest retailer in Romania by turnover, has opened a new store in northern Bucharest, on Gheorghe Ionescu Sisesti Street.

The store has a retail area of over 3,000 sqm and comes with a premium concept.

It has a larger section for fresh fruits and vegetables and a special section with fresh fish in the assisted service area.

The store also has a food court area, drug store, and an outdoor section for seasonal non-food products.

It also has several eco features, including automated machines for recycling plastic and fast charging stations for electric cars.

The new store created 100 jobs. This is Kaufland’s 16th store in Bucharest. The network has 134 stores throughout the country.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

