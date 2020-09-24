Kaufland opens new store under premium format in northern Bucharest

Kaufland, the biggest retailer in Romania by turnover, has opened a new store in northern Bucharest, on Gheorghe Ionescu Sisesti Street.

The store has a retail area of over 3,000 sqm and comes with a premium concept.

It has a larger section for fresh fruits and vegetables and a special section with fresh fish in the assisted service area.

The store also has a food court area, drug store, and an outdoor section for seasonal non-food products.

It also has several eco features, including automated machines for recycling plastic and fast charging stations for electric cars.

The new store created 100 jobs. This is Kaufland’s 16th store in Bucharest. The network has 134 stores throughout the country.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

