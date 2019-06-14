German retailer Kaufland launches new hypermarket concept in Romania

German retailer Kaufland revamped its store on Soseaua Colentina in Bucharest and brought there a new concept of hypermarket that offers clients “a completely modernized shopping experience inspired by shopping malls.”

The revamping process increased and diversified the store’s offer, which now includes a Sushi Bar, a Fresh Bar and a Sandwich Bar, as well a self-service bar and new assortments of fresh products ready to serve. The store also has a new design, both indoor and outdoor, and a simplifying shopping route, the retailer said.

Moreover, automated recycling machines have also been installed in the hypermarket’s parking. People can use these self-service devices for three types of packaging, namely plastic bottles – PET (up to three liters), glass bottles and aluminum cans (up to one liter). Those who use these collection points get discount coupons that can be used in the store.

With this reopening, Kaufland also expanded the “Gradinescu” network of urban gardens. This project was started in 2017, with the development of a network of 11 urban community gardens, which are designed to be cared for by residents.

Kaufland Romania last year maintained its leading position in local retail for the sixth consecutive year as its turnover neared RON 11 billion (EUR 2.37 billion), 8% more than in the year before. The advance came amid a robust 5.5% rise of the retail sales in comparable prices and 4.6% average consumer price inflation.

(Photo source: the company)