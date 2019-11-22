Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 11/22/2019 - 09:06
Business
Danish retailer JYSK sees 20% increase in sales in Romania in financial year 2019
22 November 2019
Danish furniture and home decor retailer JYSK reported record results in Romania in the financial year ended on August 31, 2019, as its turnover went up by 20.5% compared to the previous year, to RON 582 million (EUR 123 mln).

The gross profit increased by 12.8%, to RON 75.6 mln (EUR 16 mln), the company announced in a press release. The total number of orders increased by 12.6% over the previous year, to over 4 million.

In 2019, JYSK Romania opened 15 new stores, expanding into cities such as Huși, Titu, Orăștie, Onești, Vălenii de Munte, Slobozia and Mioveni.

“The positive results of the financial year 2019 are due to both the increase in sales for comparable stores and the newly-opened stores. In terms of products, the biggest sales were generated by interior furniture, followed by mattresses, duvets and pillows, and garden items,” said Alex Bratu, Country Manager JYSK Romania and Bulgaria.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

Normal
