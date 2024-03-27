JT Grup Oil completes first phase of private oil terminal in Romania’s Constanța Port

JT Grup Oil SA, active in the Romanian fuel distribution market, said on March 27 that it completed the first development phase of the JT Terminal project, a privately owned oil terminal in Romania’s Constanța Port. The investment in this stage was EUR 15 million, of which EUR 11 million represented AA POIM financing.

When completed, the JT Terminal will be the first private oil terminal developed in Romania in the last 50 years, the company said. The total investment of EUR 25 million will be covered by three sources of financing: own capital, an investment credit granted by UniCredit Bank Romania, and financing through the Large Infrastructure Operational Program.

The new multi-modal and fully automated terminal will have eight tanks with a total storage capacity of 31,500 tons. Connected by rail and road to the port and national infrastructure, it will allow the simultaneous loading and unloading of ships, wagons, and tankers.

The terminal’s loading and unloading capacity ranges from 700 to 1,000 tons per hour for ships, 300 to 700 tons per hour for trains, and 40 to 80 tons per hour for tankers. In addition, it can load and unload barges from 3,000 to 9,000 tons, 16 wagons simultaneously, on two parallel railway lines and 20 tankers.

The company also said it uses green energy from a 250 kW photovoltaic plant.

Jean Paul Tucan, the majority shareholder of JT Grup Oil SA, commented: “JT Terminal will be the most modern liquid petroleum products terminal in the Black Sea, offering storage and handling space for specific products such as diesel, biodiesel, bitumen, and other liquid products with the final purpose of distributing them on the domestic and international fuel markets. It is a large project that is developed in two stages. The first stage, which involves the development of the infrastructure, has been completed, and with it, the financing project obtained from non-reimbursable European funds has also been closed. The second stage, from March 2024 to December 2024, consists of developing the superstructure necessary to support the full implementation of the project.”

In turn, Bogdan Aldea, Chairman of the Board of Directors and General Manager of JT Grup Oil SA, said: “The development of the first private oil terminal in Romania is a natural evolution of the company, which came as a result of a 20% to 30% deficit in the storage and distribution capacity of fuels on the Romanian market.”

With a capacity of one million tons per year, the terminal will serve Romania, Hungary, Serbia, Austria, and Ukraine.

Currently, JT Grup Oil SA, founded in 2001, carries out fuel distribution operations in the southeast area of Romania with the help of its own fleet of 11 tankers with a capacity of up to 40,000 liters, equipped with pumps and indicators for measuring the delivered quantity. For fuel distribution in the northern part of the country, the company has partnerships with long-term collaborators, representatives of the business environment.

In 2004-2005, the company built a bitumen terminal in Medgidia, which it sold shortly after acceptance, and the money obtained from the sale was invested in the development of the fuel distribution network. In 2008, it started developing the distribution network and introduced over 250 tanks equipped with pumps and level indicators to the market.

Since 2023, JT Grup Oil SA has diversified its product range and entered the excise-free diesel segment, which serves commercial vessels for the Midia and Constanța ports.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)