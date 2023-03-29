Jorge Araya to coordinate BAT’s business in Romania and 12 other countries

Jorge Araya will take over the position of BAT Romania general manager and director of the newly formed South-Eastern Europe Area, the company announced. He will replace Fred Monteiro, formerly director of the Central Europe South Area in BAT and general manager of BAT Romania, who has been promoted to the Management Board of BAT as the new regional director for Americas & Europe, starting April 1.

Once all formalities are fulfilled, Jorge Araya and his management team based in Romania will coordinate from Bucharest BAT’s business in Romania and 12 other countries: Italy, Turkey, Bulgaria, Ukraine, Serbia, Albania, Macedonia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Montenegro, Slovenia, Croatia, and Kosovo, according to the company’s press release.

“Romania continues to play a significant part in BAT, becoming the headquarters and coordination point for BAT’s business in 12 other markets in the new area,” the same source said. “The move is part of a global strategic review of BAT’s regions, business units and global functions.”

Fred Monteiro has spent over 20 years with BAT, most recently as area director of Central Europe South, based in Romania. Before this role, he held numerous senior leadership positions, including marketing director, Next Generation Products, head of marketing for the Europe Region, and general manager, BAT Japan.

Jorge Araya began his career with BAT in Chile in 1995. Over the last 25 years, he has held several progressive senior leadership roles at both the end-market and regional levels within the AmSSA region, including head of brands Mexico, marketing director Chile, marketing director Brazil, and head of marketing Americas region.

Before moving to Romania, Jorge Araya was executive vice president, marketing, for Reynolds, being responsible for all US marketing functions, including consumer, trade and digital marketing.

