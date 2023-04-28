Jazz in Church: Event returns to Bucharest this May

After the pandemic forced the cancelation of its last edition and a three-year break, the jazz and contemporary music festival Jazz in Church returns with another edition between May 11th and May 14th at the Lutheran Church in Bucharest.

Fifteen artists are scheduled to perform at the event, which promises a mix of jazz rhythms, medieval music, contemporary music compositions and improvisation.

Among the stars of this year’s edition is Marc Ribot, the New York City guitarist and composer known for his collaborations with Tom Waits, Elvis Costello and John Zorn.

Another highlight of the event is Deep River, the project of British saxophonist Andy Sheppard and pianist Joanna MacGregor, also the head of the Piano department at the Royal Academy of Music. It will take the audience through a selection of music by Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash and Tom Waits and their own compositions.

The Lutheran Church will also host the Norwegian ensemble Trio Mediæval, with a program of sacred medieval music from England, Italy, and France, traditional Scandinavian songs and ballads, and contemporary music.

The program is available here.

(Photo: Alenavlad | Dreamstime.com)

