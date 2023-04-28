Culture

Jazz in Church: Event returns to Bucharest this May

28 April 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

After the pandemic forced the cancelation of its last edition and a three-year break, the jazz and contemporary music festival Jazz in Church returns with another edition between May 11th and May 14th at the Lutheran Church in Bucharest.

Fifteen artists are scheduled to perform at the event, which promises a mix of jazz rhythms, medieval music, contemporary music compositions and improvisation.

Among the stars of this year’s edition is Marc Ribot, the New York City guitarist and composer known for his collaborations with Tom Waits, Elvis Costello and John Zorn.

Another highlight of the event is Deep River, the project of British saxophonist Andy Sheppard and pianist Joanna MacGregor, also the head of the Piano department at the Royal Academy of Music. It will take the audience through a selection of music by Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash and Tom Waits and their own compositions.

The Lutheran Church will also host the Norwegian ensemble Trio Mediæval, with a program of sacred medieval music from England, Italy, and France, traditional Scandinavian songs and ballads, and contemporary music.

The program is available here

(Photo: Alenavlad | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Culture

Jazz in Church: Event returns to Bucharest this May

28 April 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

After the pandemic forced the cancelation of its last edition and a three-year break, the jazz and contemporary music festival Jazz in Church returns with another edition between May 11th and May 14th at the Lutheran Church in Bucharest.

Fifteen artists are scheduled to perform at the event, which promises a mix of jazz rhythms, medieval music, contemporary music compositions and improvisation.

Among the stars of this year’s edition is Marc Ribot, the New York City guitarist and composer known for his collaborations with Tom Waits, Elvis Costello and John Zorn.

Another highlight of the event is Deep River, the project of British saxophonist Andy Sheppard and pianist Joanna MacGregor, also the head of the Piano department at the Royal Academy of Music. It will take the audience through a selection of music by Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash and Tom Waits and their own compositions.

The Lutheran Church will also host the Norwegian ensemble Trio Mediæval, with a program of sacred medieval music from England, Italy, and France, traditional Scandinavian songs and ballads, and contemporary music.

The program is available here

(Photo: Alenavlad | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

25 April 2023
Real Estate
RO developer invests EUR 120 mln in Bucharest's first "Lagoon City", plans to scale the project in Budapest, Prague and Warsaw
20 April 2023
Education
Romanian entrepreneur donates 500HP Dodge Challenger to expand his container library educational program
19 April 2023
Romanians abroad
Romanian microbiologist selected as backup crew member for first NASA mission simulating a stay on Mars
11 April 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian Agricover Holding announces plans for IPO on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
30 March 2023
Interviews
Interview with AI: Here’s what Chat GPT-4 knows about Romania-Insider.com
22 March 2023
Transport
Romanian airline Blue Air enters insolvency
17 March 2023
Business
Romania’s financial regulator withdraws license of insurer Euroins, asks for its bankruptcy
14 March 2023
Tech
Broadband in Romania among the five cheapest in the world