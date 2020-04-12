Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 12/04/2020 - 08:15
Business

Romania’s IT industry association targets 10% share in GDP by 2025

04 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian software industry association (ANIS) states that the local IT industry's objectives for Digital Romania in 2025 are for the IT&C sector to reach 10% of GDP, from about 6% currently.

The association calls the authorities to further expand the fiscal facilities and open the public sector to digitalization and private projects by favoring interoperable (API first) and cloud-based public infrastructure. In exchange, ANIS plans to create the biggest information technology hub in Central and Eastern Europe by value, News.ro reported.

At least 50 technology companies could list their shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) through local IPOs. At least five unicorns are expected to emerge under ANIS' strategy. Thus, the hub would become an option even for the highly skilled labor from Western Europe, the USA, and Canada.

The state should support the development by an adequate fiscal framework able to stimulate the digital economy, maintaining measures that have supported the industry's growth, and adding new measures for accelerated development.

The revenues generated by the technology companies to the state budget (profit tax, salary taxes, tax on dividends, contributions to the pension fund, and health) will at least double compared to the current level, making the fiscal framework sustainable.

The ANIS strategy goes deep into the IT system's roots: it would be based on an increase of 5 positions in the PISA ranking - which regards the level of the school pupils' education.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 12/03/2020 - 08:21
03 December 2020
Business
Romania’s software industry to rise by 12.5% to EUR 8.2 bln in 2020
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 12/04/2020 - 08:15
Business

Romania’s IT industry association targets 10% share in GDP by 2025

04 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian software industry association (ANIS) states that the local IT industry's objectives for Digital Romania in 2025 are for the IT&C sector to reach 10% of GDP, from about 6% currently.

The association calls the authorities to further expand the fiscal facilities and open the public sector to digitalization and private projects by favoring interoperable (API first) and cloud-based public infrastructure. In exchange, ANIS plans to create the biggest information technology hub in Central and Eastern Europe by value, News.ro reported.

At least 50 technology companies could list their shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) through local IPOs. At least five unicorns are expected to emerge under ANIS' strategy. Thus, the hub would become an option even for the highly skilled labor from Western Europe, the USA, and Canada.

The state should support the development by an adequate fiscal framework able to stimulate the digital economy, maintaining measures that have supported the industry's growth, and adding new measures for accelerated development.

The revenues generated by the technology companies to the state budget (profit tax, salary taxes, tax on dividends, contributions to the pension fund, and health) will at least double compared to the current level, making the fiscal framework sustainable.

The ANIS strategy goes deep into the IT system's roots: it would be based on an increase of 5 positions in the PISA ranking - which regards the level of the school pupils' education.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 12/03/2020 - 08:21
03 December 2020
Business
Romania’s software industry to rise by 12.5% to EUR 8.2 bln in 2020
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

04 December 2020
OpEd
Romania parliamentary elections 2020: What is at stake and what to expect? (comment)
03 December 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania - Mario Ulloa (from Mexico): My first encounter with the country was both shocking and funny
30 November 2020
Culture & History
What do Romanians celebrate on December 1?
27 November 2020
Profiles & Interviews
What I love about Romania – Brian Williams (American): Whenever I'm in Romania, I feel like "I'm home"
30 November 2020
Discover Romania
What are Romanians most proud of? History, traditions, people & more
25 November 2020
Letters
Letters from members - Peninah Zilberman, an Israeli who has discovered her Romanian roots: Missing Romania is an understatement!
24 November 2020
Business
Romania’s wine industry: 550 companies generate revenues of EUR 370 mln per year
30 November 2020
Profiles & Interviews
buchARTest: How a group of young people brings color to the streets of Bucharest