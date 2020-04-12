Romania’s IT industry association targets 10% share in GDP by 2025

The Romanian software industry association (ANIS) states that the local IT industry's objectives for Digital Romania in 2025 are for the IT&C sector to reach 10% of GDP, from about 6% currently.

The association calls the authorities to further expand the fiscal facilities and open the public sector to digitalization and private projects by favoring interoperable (API first) and cloud-based public infrastructure. In exchange, ANIS plans to create the biggest information technology hub in Central and Eastern Europe by value, News.ro reported.

At least 50 technology companies could list their shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) through local IPOs. At least five unicorns are expected to emerge under ANIS' strategy. Thus, the hub would become an option even for the highly skilled labor from Western Europe, the USA, and Canada.

The state should support the development by an adequate fiscal framework able to stimulate the digital economy, maintaining measures that have supported the industry's growth, and adding new measures for accelerated development.

The revenues generated by the technology companies to the state budget (profit tax, salary taxes, tax on dividends, contributions to the pension fund, and health) will at least double compared to the current level, making the fiscal framework sustainable.

The ANIS strategy goes deep into the IT system's roots: it would be based on an increase of 5 positions in the PISA ranking - which regards the level of the school pupils' education.

