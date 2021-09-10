Romania's President not concerned "at all" about political turmoil

The governmental crisis is not "absolutely at all worrying" because Romania has a Government that goes further, President Klaus Iohannis stated on Thursday (September 9), while on a visit to Switzerland, Ziarul Financiar reported.

On the same day, an ad-hoc coalition formed by the Social Democrats (PSD, opposition) and the Liberals (PNL, at rule, minority) decided to postpone indefinitely the vote on the no-confidence motion filed by the reformist USR-PLUS that protests against lack of progress in justice reforming and transparency in the use of public money.

"The Government issue is not at all worrying. We have a Government that goes further. (...) From this point of view, no worries," Klaus Iohannis said.

President Iohannis has constantly backed prime minister Florin Citu both as the head of the executive and as a candidate in the internal elections to be held by the Liberal party (PNL) on September 25.

The PNL leader, Ludovic Orban, who also serves as the head of the Chamber of Deputies (for the time being), stated that the decision to postpone the debate and vote on the no-confidence motion "is contrary to the constitutional and regulatory provisions."

The collapse of Romania's coalition government could disrupt fiscal consolidation efforts, which are key to resolving the negative outlook on Romania's BBB- rating, Fitch rating agency said in a note sent on September 7.

