Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 12:40
People

Romania’s president to receive Kaiser Otto prize this week

12 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

President Klaus Iohannis will receive the 2020 Kaiser Otto prize (Kaiser-Otto-Preis) this Wednesday, October 14, at a ceremony in Magdeburg, Germany.

He receives the prize for “great merits in the European unification efforts,” according to a statement from the Presidential Administration.

The award ceremony is held at the Magdeburg Cathedral (Magdeburger Dom, the Cathedral of Saints Maurice and Catherine), home to the grave of Otto I the Great, Holy Roman Emperor.

Heiko Maas, Germany’s Foreign Affairs Minister, will deliver the Laudatio, in a ceremony also attended by Reiner Haseloff, the minister president of the federal state of Saxony-Anhalt, Rainer Robra, state minister and head of the state chancellery of Saxony-Anhalt, and Lutz Trűmper, lord mayor of the city of Magdeburg.

The Kaiser Otto prize is granted every two years to personalities and organizations with special merits in the European unification process and promoting European thinking. The distinction was first presented in 2005, when Magdeburg marked 1200 years of existence. 

German chancellor Angela Merkel, former German president Richard von Weizsäcker, former Latvian president Vaira Vīķe-Freiberga, and Federica Mogherini, a former EU high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, are among the recipients of the prize. In 2005, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) was the first institution to receive the distinction. 

(Photo: Presidency.ro)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 12:40
People

Romania’s president to receive Kaiser Otto prize this week

12 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

President Klaus Iohannis will receive the 2020 Kaiser Otto prize (Kaiser-Otto-Preis) this Wednesday, October 14, at a ceremony in Magdeburg, Germany.

He receives the prize for “great merits in the European unification efforts,” according to a statement from the Presidential Administration.

The award ceremony is held at the Magdeburg Cathedral (Magdeburger Dom, the Cathedral of Saints Maurice and Catherine), home to the grave of Otto I the Great, Holy Roman Emperor.

Heiko Maas, Germany’s Foreign Affairs Minister, will deliver the Laudatio, in a ceremony also attended by Reiner Haseloff, the minister president of the federal state of Saxony-Anhalt, Rainer Robra, state minister and head of the state chancellery of Saxony-Anhalt, and Lutz Trűmper, lord mayor of the city of Magdeburg.

The Kaiser Otto prize is granted every two years to personalities and organizations with special merits in the European unification process and promoting European thinking. The distinction was first presented in 2005, when Magdeburg marked 1200 years of existence. 

German chancellor Angela Merkel, former German president Richard von Weizsäcker, former Latvian president Vaira Vīķe-Freiberga, and Federica Mogherini, a former EU high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, are among the recipients of the prize. In 2005, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) was the first institution to receive the distinction. 

(Photo: Presidency.ro)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

12 October 2020
Business
U.S. Department of Commerce sets heavy antidumping duty on aluminum imports from Romania
12 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Christophe Chamboncel, Accor: Romania has unlimited prospects for growing the hospitality industry
12 October 2020
OpEd
14 ways to make sure you don’t miss important stories from Romania
09 October 2020
Culture
British actor Benedict Cumberbatch is the voice of an art installation dedicated to Romanian doctors fighting the COVID-19 pandemic
09 October 2020
Social
Romania could introduce new restrictions to limit COVID-19 spread but will not return to state of emergency
09 October 2020
Business
Romanian low-code startup aims to draw USD 1 mln on US equity crowdfunding platform
09 October 2020
Business
US will finance USD 8 bln project for expanding Romania’s Cernavoda nuclear power plant
08 October 2020
Social
Romanians will no longer be able to enter the UK with their RO ID cards in one year