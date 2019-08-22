Minister: Leipzig Police asking hotels to disclose when Romanians check in, discriminatory

Natalia Intotero, the minister for Romanian diaspora, has said she learnt with concern that the Leipzig Police asked hotel owners to announce when Romanians check in. She called it unacceptable to have Romanians subjected to this kind of discrimination, News.ro reported.

During the preparations for the Highfield Festival, which takes place yearly near Leipzig, the Police asked hotel owners in the area to notify them if they have Romanian guests. It did so as, in the past, Romanian pickpocket groups operated in the area, Digi24.ro reported. In 2016, 20 members of a group operating during the festival were arrested. This year's festival took place last week.

“It is unacceptable that Romanians living in Germany or those traveling in Germany are subjected to this kind of discrimination which puts us all, as a people, in an unfavorable and unfair light,” Intotero told News.ro.

The Police said the request sent to hotel owners was legal and was meant to help prevent crime, Digi24.ro reported.

Intotero said that the Romanian ambassador in Germany was following up with the Leipzig authorities.

The minister explained that over 850,000 Romanians and people of Romanian origin live in Germany, making up the fifth minority in the country. Romanians are well integrated and they honor Romania, while bringing value to the host-country, the minister said.

(Photo: Pixabay)

