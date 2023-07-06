Tech

Broadband speed up 25% in Romania last year

06 July 2023

The average download and upload speed at the national level in Romania for both fixed and mobile connections increased last year by over 25% in 2022, the market regulator ANCOM said.

Thus, in 2022, tests conducted through Netograf indicated that the average download speed nationwide over fixed connections was 331 Mbps and that through mobile connections was 38 Mbps, Economica.net reported.

According to the results of tests conducted by end users within the Netograf platform during 2022, the average download speed at the national level increased by approximately 27% compared to the previous year, registering a value of 331 Mbps.

Meanwhile, the average upload speed reached 280 Mbps for the fixed internet access service, the percentage increase being significant: 56% compared to 2021.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Rawpixelimages/Dreamstime.com)

