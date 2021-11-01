Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Internet penetration and usage rates in Romania up 2-3pp in 2020

11 January 2021
Over three quarters (78.2%) of the households in Romania had access to internet networks in 2020, 2.5 percentage points more than the previous year.

The share of people aged 16-74 who used the Internet at least once reached 85.9%, 3.6 percentage points more than the previous year, according to data published by the National Statistics Institute (INS).

In territorial terms, internet connections were more widespread in households in the Bucharest-Ilfov region (8 out of 9 homes), followed by the West (84.9%) and North-West (81.9%) regions. The South-East (72.4%), North-East (73.6%), and South-Muntenia (74.3%) regions had the lowest shares of households with internet connections, the INS data shows.

The types of connection used to access the Internet at home are fixed broadband connections (77.5%), followed by mobile broadband connections (66.3%), and narrowband connections (13.6%).

(Photo source: Pexels.com)

