Polish Inovo VC fund earmarks EUR 10-20 mln to Romanian startups

07 September 2022
Inovo VC, a manager of venture capital funds from Poland, plans to invest about 10-20% of its third fund, seen at EUR 100 mln, in Romanian technology startups, according to Ziarul Financiar daily.

The Polish investment fund aims to finance 3-5 technology startups in Romania.

Some 60% of the capital will go towards financing Polish startups, with the rest being intended for investments in startups from Romania and the region.

The Polish investment fund is led by Tomasz Swieboda, Michał Rokosz and Maciej Małysz. It already has 30 startups in its portfolio, 6 of which have a valuation of over EUR 100 mln.

Inovo is currently in the process of rising its third fund. It will invest EUR 500,000 to EUR 4 mln in individual projects.

Inovo’s first two funds invested a total of over EUR 45 mln in over 30 companies in Europe, including a Romanian startup: Archbee.

(Photo source: Denisismagilov/Dreamstime.com)

