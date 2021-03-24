Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/24/2021 - 08:08
Real Estate

Immofinanz buys iconic office building in downtown Bucharest from lender BCR

24 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Austria's Immofinanz, one of the biggest real estate investors in Romania, signed a contract with Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR), the local subsidiary of the Austrian group Erste, to take over the Bucharest Financial Plaza office building, known as the "Bancorex tower," in downtown Bucharest.

The value of the transaction is EUR 36 mln, according to reports by Immofinanz and BCR.

"This agreement represents an important step for Immofinanz in strengthening its high-quality office portfolio and its innovative myhive office brand in Bucharest. The Romanian economy will recover rapidly from the decline caused by the pandemic in 2020, and we expect positive developments in the coming years," stated Dietmar Reindl, COO of Immofinanz.

"As part of the planned refurbishment into a high-quality, modern and sustainable office property under our flexible premium myhive brand, we will also provide more space for the public area, and the green city terrace will bring a highly appealing central attraction to the residents of the city."

The renovation work is scheduled to begin following the planning and approval phases in the second half of 2022, with completion scheduled for 2024.

BCR initiated the sale process of the Bucharest Financial Plaza office building in August 2019. The property is 24 years old and has an area of 26,300 sqm for rent and a book value of over EUR 45 mln, according to Profit.ro.

The building on Calea Victoriei, next to the CEC Palace, was completed in 1997, and it was the first modern building in Bucharest. It was initially used by Bancorex, and, after the bankruptcy of the former state bank it became the property of BCR. The building was renovated in 2012.

Investment fund Revetas Capital also bid for the property, among others, Profit.ro reported.

[email protected]

(Photo source: BCR/Mircea Dragos)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 03/16/2021 - 12:01
18 March 2021
RI +
How many tractors in Romania and what’s the size of the local agriculture equipment market?
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/24/2021 - 08:08
Real Estate

Immofinanz buys iconic office building in downtown Bucharest from lender BCR

24 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Austria's Immofinanz, one of the biggest real estate investors in Romania, signed a contract with Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR), the local subsidiary of the Austrian group Erste, to take over the Bucharest Financial Plaza office building, known as the "Bancorex tower," in downtown Bucharest.

The value of the transaction is EUR 36 mln, according to reports by Immofinanz and BCR.

"This agreement represents an important step for Immofinanz in strengthening its high-quality office portfolio and its innovative myhive office brand in Bucharest. The Romanian economy will recover rapidly from the decline caused by the pandemic in 2020, and we expect positive developments in the coming years," stated Dietmar Reindl, COO of Immofinanz.

"As part of the planned refurbishment into a high-quality, modern and sustainable office property under our flexible premium myhive brand, we will also provide more space for the public area, and the green city terrace will bring a highly appealing central attraction to the residents of the city."

The renovation work is scheduled to begin following the planning and approval phases in the second half of 2022, with completion scheduled for 2024.

BCR initiated the sale process of the Bucharest Financial Plaza office building in August 2019. The property is 24 years old and has an area of 26,300 sqm for rent and a book value of over EUR 45 mln, according to Profit.ro.

The building on Calea Victoriei, next to the CEC Palace, was completed in 1997, and it was the first modern building in Bucharest. It was initially used by Bancorex, and, after the bankruptcy of the former state bank it became the property of BCR. The building was renovated in 2012.

Investment fund Revetas Capital also bid for the property, among others, Profit.ro reported.

[email protected]

(Photo source: BCR/Mircea Dragos)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 03/16/2021 - 12:01
18 March 2021
RI +
How many tractors in Romania and what’s the size of the local agriculture equipment market?
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

22 March 2021
RI +
A family for the most vulnerable: FARA founder Jane Nicholson on 30 years in Romania and what matters in the foundation’s work
17 March 2021
Business
Romania loses EUR 1.17 bln in 2020 as fewer foreign tourists visit the country amid COVID-19 pandemic
18 March 2021
RI +
How many tractors in Romania and what’s the size of the local agriculture equipment market?
10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
20 March 2021
Community
What I love about Romania: Bob Faulkner (US) - A beautiful land with a beautiful people
10 March 2021
Social
INRIX 2020 traffic scorecard shows Bucharest is most congested city in the world by hours lost in traffic
09 March 2021
Capital markets
Romanian construction materials producer TeraPlast will pay EUR 46.5 mln special dividends
08 March 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania: Tayfun Öneş (Turkey) - Here the people are more relaxed and more on the joy side of life