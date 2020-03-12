ILO unemployment rises in Romania in October
The unemployment rate reported under ILO standards in Romania, seasonally adjusted, increased in October again after it had eased over the previous two months.
Thus, the share of the working-age population actively seeking employment hit 5.3% in October from 5.1% (revised data) in September, for the broadest age bracket (15-74 years).
The highest rate since the beginning of the crisis was reached in July (5.5%).
For the 25-74 year age bracket, the ILO unemployment rate rose to 4.3% in October from a revised 4.2% in September, yet remaining below the 4.5% peak reached in June-July.
The ILO unemployment rate in Romania, in October 2019, was 3.9% for the 15-74 age segment and 2.9% for the 25-74 year segment, amid a tight labor market.
The seasonally-adjusted number of unemployed people aged between 15 and 74 estimated for October was 477,000, up 4.8% from the previous month and 36% compared to October 2019.
