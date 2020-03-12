Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Business

ILO unemployment rises in Romania in October

03 December 2020
The unemployment rate reported under ILO standards in Romania, seasonally adjusted, increased in October again after it had eased over the previous two months.

Thus, the share of the working-age population actively seeking employment hit 5.3% in October from 5.1% (revised data) in September, for the broadest age bracket (15-74 years).

The highest rate since the beginning of the crisis was reached in July (5.5%).

For the 25-74 year age bracket, the ILO unemployment rate rose to 4.3% in October from a revised 4.2% in September, yet remaining below the 4.5% peak reached in June-July.

The ILO unemployment rate in Romania, in October 2019, was 3.9% for the 15-74 age segment and 2.9% for the 25-74 year segment, amid a tight labor market.

The seasonally-adjusted number of unemployed people aged between 15 and 74 estimated for October was 477,000, up 4.8% from the previous month and 36% compared to October 2019.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

