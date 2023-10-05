Business

Ikea reportedly ponders opening its fourth local store in eastern Romania

05 October 2023

Swedish furniture and home deco retailer Ikea would open a store in Iasi county, near the Brico Depot in Iasi (Pacurari area), where it intends to buy a plot of land with an area of ​​over 50,000 square meters, according to Ziarul de Iasi.

The location is near the DIY store Brico Depot, in the ERA commercial complex.

This would be the retailer’s fourth store in Romania after the first two developed in Bucharest and the third opened this year in Timisoara (the western part of the country).

The area where Ikea would develop the store in Iasi has already been regulated urbanistically since the construction of the ERA commercial complex, so the issuance of the building permit for the layout of the Ikea store could be issued this year.

