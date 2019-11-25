Romania Insider
Business
IKEA finds land for third store in Romania
25 November 2019
Swedish furniture and home decor retailer IKEA is expanding in Romania and will open its third store in the country in the western city of Timișoara next year. The company has identified a location in Dumbravita, at the city’s outskirts, Profit.ro reported.

The company’s officials implied Timișoara could be the location for the next store, with Brasov and Cluj-Napoca likely to be next on the list.

IKEA is famous for its large stores, with areas of over 20,000 square meters, located at the outskirts of large cities, but it recently said that it considers for Romania opening smaller shops in the city center. The Swedish company has announced in the past that it plans to reach a total of nine stores in Romania, the highest target in the region, following investments estimated at over EUR 500 million. By this approach, the company would create 3,000 jobs in Romania.

IKEA currently has two stores in Romania, both located in Bucharest. The first one, IKEA Baneasa, was opened in March 2007.

IKEA’s sales in Romania reached EUR 160 million in the financial year ended on August 31, 2019.

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

