Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Business

RO phone maker raises EUR 1.4 mln to expand in Hungary and Bulgaria

03 November 2020
iHunt Technology, a Romanian company that manufactures mobile phones in China under its own brand, has raised RON 7 million (EUR 1.4 mln) through a bond issue on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

The company will use the money to increase production amid strong demand and expand to Hungary and Bulgaria.

The bond issue was oversubscribed, as the investors placed orders for RON 10.15 mln, according to local brokerage firm Tradeville, the intermediary of the offer.

iHunt Technology is listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, and its bonds will also trade on the BVB.

"We are successfully closing our first iHunt bond issue, which was oversubscribed on the first day. The success of the bond issue reflects investors' confidence in iHunt's profitable and sustainable growth strategy. Investor confidence honors us, but at the same time forces us to perform and develop the iHunt brand," said Cezar Catalin Stroe, iHunt's CEO and majority shareholder.

The 70,000 iHunt bonds, with a nominal value of RON 100, offer a coupon of 8.75% per year. In the first half of this year, the company's turnover rose by 52% to RON 14.73 mln (EUR 3.03 mln). The net profit was RON 1.88 mln (EUR 387,000).

(Photo: Diana Oros/ Inquam Photos)

