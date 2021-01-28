Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Capital markets

RO smartphone producer iHunt raises EUR 1.8 mln with 4-year bond

28 January 2021
Romanian smartphone producer iHunt, specialized in rugged phones, raised RON 8.62 million (EUR 1.8 mln), 23% more than planned, with a four-year bond issue.

The company set the coupon at 8.75% per year. The private placement was closed on the first day - well ahead of the deadline, amid rising interest from investors for tech and tech-related shares.

This was the second bond issue carried out by iHunt, after it raised RON 10.1 mln (over EUR 2 mln) in 3-year bonds with the same 8.75% coupon.

"We notice that both entrepreneurs and investors are becoming more and more interested in this source of financing […]. We now have the opportunity to capture this fantastic energy and use it to support the development of national champions," says Ovidiu-George Dumitrescu, Deputy General Manager of TradeVille, the brokerage firm that intermediated the bond issue.

iHunt's shares are listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange's AeRO market, where their value increased sixfold in the last year and by 50% only in the last month.

The company currently has a market capitalization of RON 66.1 mln (EUR 13.6 mln), as of January 27.

