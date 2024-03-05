ibis Styles hotel to open on the Romanian Black Sea coast this summer

Leading hospitality group Accor signed a franchise agreement with Paradis Hotels & Resorts to convert Dana Holiday Club in the seaside resort of Venus into a new ibis Styles hotel. Set to open doors in June 2024, the venture marks the debut of the ibis Styles brand on the Romanian Black Sea coast.

After refurbishment, the new ibis Styles Venus will boast 179 rooms, including two exclusive suites, a breakfast area, a pool bar, a large exterior pool, and a new fitness room to cater to the wellness needs of its guests by 2025.

“The introduction of ibis Styles Venus not only proves our commitment to expanding our presence in Romania but also enhances the touristic appeal of the Romanian Black Sea destination,” said Cătălina Toma, Accor Development Director for Romania, Bulgaria, and the Republic of Moldova.

“We are thrilled to partner with Accor and bring the ibis Styles brand to Venus,” added Aurelian Marin, representative of Paradis Hotels & Resorts, the owning company of the Dana Holiday Club.

ibis Styles is part of Accor, a leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,100 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries. The ibis Styles network in Romania includes properties in Arad, Bucharest and close to the capital’s airport, Galati, Pitesti, and Sibiu.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Accor)