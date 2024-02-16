Aro Palace Brașov takes step towards joining international hotel group Hyatt

Aro Palace SA announced on February 15 that it signed a letter of intent with an affiliate of Hyatt Hotels Corporation for the potential inclusion of Aro Palace Hotel into the international portfolio of Hyatt-branded hotels. The property should be rebranded as Hyatt Regency, Aro Palace Brașov.

“We are delighted to take the first step towards joining the Hyatt family and bringing their world-class hospitality standards to Romania,” stated Attila Joós, CEO of Aro Palace SA.

Established in 1939 in Brașov, central Romania, Aro Palace features 189 guest rooms and suites and a further 67 executive rooms and suites, a spa, bars, and business lounges.

The company Aro Palace is listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange under ARO. Its portfolio also includes Capitol Hotel, a 180-key property currently undergoing a radical restructuring process as it’s preparing to open its doors for guests at the end of 2025 under the Mercure Brașov Centre brand.

Chicago-based Hyatt Hotels Corporation is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of more than 1,300 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 76 countries across six continents. Last November, Hyatt said it is prospecting the Romanian market as part of its strategic expansion plans in Eastern Europe, looking to open a property in Bucharest.

(Photo source: Aro Palace)