Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona Fodor
Senior Editor 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 08/10/2021 - 13:07
Business

Ibis Politehnica hotel opens in Bucharest

10 August 2021
Ibis Bucharest Politehnica officially opened on August 9 in the city’s western business district.

The 158-room hotel was developed by real estate developer Novum Invest and is operated by Accor under a management contract.

The hotel has an Albert’s Place restaurant, a bar, a conference area, and underground parking. The conference area offers four flexible rooms, which merged can host private or corporate events of up to 150 participants. 

It is located in the central-western part of Bucharest, on the Dâmbovița riverside, close to the entrance to the campus of the Polytechnic University. 

The property belongs to the second generation of ibis hotels in Romania, Accor explained, and was developed under the Agora design and concept. The Agora social hub “provides inviting public areas as well as vivid places to live, eat, work and share.”

“We are excited to be part of the return to Bucharest of the most popular hotel brand – ibis. With ibis Bucharest Politehnica, we are opening a new chapter in its story, one that brings an innovative concept and an authentic customer experience, delivered by a passionate team of professional hoteliers. We are also thrilled to introduce a brand-new concept, Agora, which provides a positive, convivial atmosphere and a perfect environment for students and young professionals that want to seize the day,” Raluca Mihăescu, general manager of ibis Bucharest Politehnica, said. 

The opening of ibis Bucharest Politehnica reinforces Accor’s focus on Romania, "one of the most promising and dynamic countries in Eastern Europe," the company said.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

simona@romania-insider.com

Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

