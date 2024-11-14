HR Summit 2024: The influence of innovative technologies on recruitment and retention in Romania

News from Companies

HR Summit, one of the most important events dedicated to the human resources industry in Transylvania, will take place under the theme Shifting Priorities: Talent, Technology, and Trust, on Friday, November 22, at Radisson Blu Hotel in Cluj-Napoca .

This year's edition of HR Summit focuses on leadership, employee well-being, the introduction of innovative technologies in companies' recruitment and retention processes, attracting new talent and trust as a general perception on the Romanian labor market.

Some of the world's leading HR professionals will take to the stage to present unique and effective solutions to the problems facing the HR industry. This year's guests will explore the future of HR through the lenses of resilient leadership, technology and talent shortage solutions. They bring to the forefront strategies for developing leaders capable of managing uncertainty, integrating technology to optimize HR processes, and ways to attract and retain qualified talent through training programs and collaborations with educational institutions.

Among the speakers invited to this edition of the HR Summit conference are:

Corina Neagu - International HR Strategist, Trainer, EMCC Senior Practitioner Mentor & Coach,

- International HR Strategist, Trainer, EMCC Senior Practitioner Mentor & Coach, Adina Zbucea - Deputy HR Director, Banca Transilvania,

- Deputy HR Director, Banca Transilvania, Ovidiu Teodorescu - CEO of UCMS by AROBS and Optimall by AROBS,

- CEO of UCMS by AROBS and Optimall by AROBS, Prof.dr.eng. Daniela Popescu – Vice Rector of the Technical University of Cluj-Napoca,

– Vice Rector of the Technical University of Cluj-Napoca, Alina Coroiu - HR Manager, Cognizant Romania,

- HR Manager, Cognizant Romania, Ana Maria Chiciudean - Executive Director of the County Agency for Employment, Cluj-Napoca,

- Executive Director of the County Agency for Employment, Cluj-Napoca, Cristian Gabriel Pavel - CEO, Alfa Software,

- CEO, Alfa Software, Simina Motoc - Human Resources Director, Bosch Factory in Cluj,

- Human Resources Director, Bosch Factory in Cluj, Iulian Ionița - Business & Cross Cultural Coach,

- Business & Cross Cultural Coach, Dan Koblicska - Vice President & Managing Director, Engineering Center Capgemini Romania,

- Vice President & Managing Director, Engineering Center Capgemini Romania, Adrian Dincă - Human Resources Director, Vertiv,

- Human Resources Director, Vertiv, Elena Popa - HR Manager, LEONI Romania,

- HR Manager, LEONI Romania, Raluca Anton & Vlad Gulguță, Alina Bebia & Davia Argeșeanu - EPIC Business Human Strategy,

- EPIC Business Human Strategy, Magnoliu Stan - Executive Manager, SMART HR Romania.

"Over the last few years, companies have begun to place increasing importance on both improving the employee experience and streamlining internal processes by implementing digital solutions, all aligned with company culture. Now, as new generations are taking their place in the job market, a paradigm shift is taking place, especially in terms of the impact of digitalization on the HR field and the relationship between employees, employers and the new-age work environments created in the century of speed. At the HR Summit 2024 edition, we will address all these challenges that come with new technologies, but also with new thinking patterns of young entrepreneurs or managers. At the summit, resource specialists will come up with innovative ideas on how every obsacle can turn into a business lesson", said Crina Ciocian, Founder of The Woman & HR Summit.

The event is structured in panel discussions, interactive presentations, practical workshops and networking breaks. The provisional agenda can be consulted directly on the event website.

Every year, HR Summit focuses on the development of the HR industry in Romania, the evolution of companies, the professional growth of employees and the creation of a business model where business profitability is directly proportional to the well-being of people. Last year's edition gathered more than 200 participants, industry people, HR managers, specialists and leaders who hold in their companies the role of people manager.

The event takes place under the umbrella of THE WOMAN.

Among the companies supporting the event are OXYGEN and SMART HR - event management, UCMS by Arobs, EPIC Business Human Strategy, ASCENDIS, Alfa Software, Spyhce by 8vance, Vouchers Depot, PFG Finance, Oana Cojuhovschi Consulting, Magnapharm, MERON, Colorful Cultures, CroqueArt, Bold Events, ATP Motors, GOTO Parking - Mobility Partners

The event is communicated through TRANSILVANIA IT CLUSTER, ICF Coach Fest.

